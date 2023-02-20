Lakers Star LeBron James Suffers Hand Injury During All-Star Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

LeBron James’s record-tying 19th NBA All-Star Game appearance lasted 14 minutes after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar sustained a hand injury in the first half.

James, who finished with 13 points, four assists, and one rebound, suffered the injury after hitting his hand on the rim while attempting a block.

Fortunately for Lakers’ fans, the 38-year-old did not sound overly concerned when addressing the media postgame.

“I did one little chase-down block and got my finger caught in the rim, but I’ll be fine,” said James. “I don’t think it’s too much to worry about, but for some precautionary reasons, I decided to take the rest of the night off.”

Before the game, James said he was “not going to go too crazy” with his playing time as he looks to lead the Lakers to a postseason berth.

“It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season,” said James. “I want to make a push to make the playoffs. I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA.”

LeBron and company return to action Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are currently -3.5 point home favorites on the spread and -164 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.