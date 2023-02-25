Lance McCullers of the Astros won't be Ready for Opening Day by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Lance McCullers won’t be ready for Opening Day for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lance McCullers Jr. said he had an MRI yesterday that revealed a ?small muscle strain.? He is shut down for a few weeks.



?Opening day is out of the question,? he said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 22, 2023

McCullers underwent an MRI earlier this week that showed a minor muscle strain. While that’s not good news, it certainly could’ve been worse. The MRI didn’t show any damage to his elbow or shoulder. Still, this is not a good start for McCullers.

He was outstanding last season when he pitched but only threw 47.2 innings. The Astros still have a strong rotation without McCullers, and he wasn’t going to make 30+ starts this season even if he remained healthy, so perhaps missing the first few weeks to a month of the season won’t be the worst thing assuming he comes back completely healthy.

Hunter Brown is expected to take his place in the rotation to start the season.