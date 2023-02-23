Leafs' Jake Muzzin to Miss the Rest of the Season by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Kristen Shilton of ESPN.com reports that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will not return this season.

#Leafs announce Jake Muzzin will miss the rest of this #NHL regular season and playoffs while recovering from a cervical spine injury



Toronto will update further on Muzzin's status at training camp in September — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 22, 2023

Muzzin is dealing with a cervical spine injury that will end his season. Muzzin only played four games before suffering the injury. His loss is significant for the Maple Leafs, as they lack defense. Some observers think they would be better off acquiring a top-notch defender like Jakob Chychrun rather than another offensive weapon like Ryan O’Reilly.

The Maple Leafs are on a collision course to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. These two played an epic seven-game series last season, with the Lightning winning in seven games. The Maple Leafs are +450 to advance to the Stanley Cup this season.