LeBron James Becomes the NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer

What was all but inevitable became official Tuesday night in Los Angeles; LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season career scoring mark of 38,387 in the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a record that stood for nearly 39 years and which many thought would never be broken.

Needing 36 points to best Abdul-Jabbar, James poured in 38, his record-breaking basket coming on a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Play was subsequently stopped as an emotional LeBron, surrounded by his family, was honored at half-court for his remarkable achievement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar.

“I just want to say, thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind,” said James. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it’s very humbling… I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about.”

All hail The King!

