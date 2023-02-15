Maple Leafs Star C Auston Matthews to Return Wednesday vs. Blackhawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Sitting third in the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-8) are set to receive a significant boost to their lineup. According to NHL.com, star center Auston Matthews will return for Wednesday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matthews has missed the past five games after suffering a knee sprain on January 25. Toronto was 2-3 over that stretch.

The 25-year-old practiced Tuesday on a line with wingers William Nylander and Michael Bunting.

“I felt good,” said Matthews. “I think everything is just kind of moving in the right direction, so it was nice to get back on a line and run through a full practice and get the timing back and everything like that.”

The reigning Hart Trophy winner has recorded 25 goals and 53 points in 47 games for the Leafs this season.

“It can’t be overstated,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe about the impact of Matthews’s return. “It creates challenges for the opposition. He’s a world-class player.”

