Matt Murray Expected to Practice Saturday for Maple Leafs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Matt Murray is expected to practice Saturday for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Matt Murray expected to return to practice tomorrow and join the Leafs on upcoming road trip, coach Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 24, 2023

Murray has been dealing with an ankle injury, the second time this season, that has kept him out of action since Jan. 17. This is the third time that Murray has been out of the lineup this season for the Leafs.

He has been solid between the pipes with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage when healthy. The problem is Ilya Samsonov has solidified himself as the starting goaltender in his absence, and Murray will likely have to earn his starts upon his return.