Matt Murray Placed on Injured Reserve by Maple Leafs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Matt Murray on injured reserve, the Maple Leafs’ official website reports.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Pontus Holmberg, F Alex Steeves and G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies.



G Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 9, 2023

Murray injured his ankle right before the All-Star game. This is the second time Murray has suffered an ankle injury this season. The first happened during the campaign’s opening week and cost him 15 games. Ilya Samsonov has already missed the last seven games for the Leafs, although only the last 3-4 are due to the injury. Samsonov has been splitting the starting job with Murray all season long and will now have a chance to prove that he deserves the number-one goaltender spot heading into the playoffs. Toronto hasn’t given a timetable for when they think Murray will return to action.