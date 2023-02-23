Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/23
Date: 02/23/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open +4   -110   O 228.5   -110   +144  
 Current +3.5   -110   229.5   -110   +138  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4   -110   U 228.5   -110   -172  
 Current -3.5   -110   229.5   -110   -164  
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 15 UTA -11.0 238.5 117-111
Sun, Feb 12 BOS +3.5 224.5 119-109
Fri, Feb 10 MIN -6.5 231.5 128-107
Tue, Feb 07 CHI -9.5 231.0 104-89
Sun, Feb 05 TOR -1.5 229.0 106-103

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112
Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104
Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98
Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108
Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Memphis Grizzlies

  • 1-7 (.125) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

