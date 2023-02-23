Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/23
Date: 02/23/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Open
|+4
|-110
|O 228.5
|-110
|+144
|Current
|+3.5
|-110
|229.5
|-110
|+138
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-4
|-110
|U 228.5
|-110
|-172
|Current
|-3.5
|-110
|229.5
|-110
|-164
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Memphis Grizzlies
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 15
|UTA
|-11.0
|238.5
|117-111
|Sun, Feb 12
|BOS
|+3.5
|224.5
|119-109
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIN
|-6.5
|231.5
|128-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|CHI
|-9.5
|231.0
|104-89
|Sun, Feb 05
|TOR
|-1.5
|229.0
|106-103
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 15
|CLE
|-2.0
|216.5
|118-112
|Mon, Feb 13
|HOU
|-14.0
|226.5
|123-104
|Sat, Feb 11
|BKN
|-2.0
|223.0
|101-98
|Fri, Feb 10
|NY
|-7.0
|222.5
|119-108
|Wed, Feb 08
|BOS
|+2.5
|227.5
|106-99
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Memphis Grizzlies
- 1-7 (.125) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023