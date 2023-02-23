Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/23

Date: 02/23/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Memphis Grizzlies Open +4 -110 O 228.5 -110 +144 Current +3.5 -110 229.5 -110 +138 Philadelphia 76ers Open -4 -110 U 228.5 -110 -172 Current -3.5 -110 229.5 -110 -164

Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 15 UTA -11.0 238.5 117-111 Sun, Feb 12 BOS +3.5 224.5 119-109 Fri, Feb 10 MIN -6.5 231.5 128-107 Tue, Feb 07 CHI -9.5 231.0 104-89 Sun, Feb 05 TOR -1.5 229.0 106-103 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112 Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104 Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98 Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108 Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99