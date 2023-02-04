Menacing Charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon Dismissed, For Now by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The menacing charge against Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals has been dismissed, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Major breaking news: There has been an arrest warrant issued for #Bengals RB Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.



The documents say Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at the victim. @FOX19 first to report — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 2, 2023

An arrest warrant for Mixon was handed out Thursday, but the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office requested that it be dismissed. The reason seems to be that additional investigation is needed before they will decide what, if any, charges will be brought against Mixon.

The incident apparently happened the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. Mixon is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman. This is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio.

The Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, so this is the offseason for Mixon. As of right now, it would seem unlikely that he would be in trouble with the NFL, but that could change if charges are brought against him in the future.