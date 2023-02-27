Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/27/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Miami Heat
|Open
|+6
|-110
|O 216
|-110
|+210
|Current
|+6
|-110
|217
|-110
|+188
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-6
|-110
|U 216
|-110
|-255
|Current
|-6
|-110
|217
|-110
|-225
Projected Lineups:
Miami Heat
|1.
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|21.4 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|21.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|20.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Kevin Love
|8.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Victor Oladipo
|10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.1 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|8.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Miami Heat
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|CHA
|-6.5
|229.0
|108-103
|Fri, Feb 24
|MIL
|+6.0
|224.0
|128-99
|Wed, Feb 15
|BKN
|+2.0
|210.5
|116-105
|Mon, Feb 13
|DEN
|-1.0
|217.5
|112-108
|Sat, Feb 11
|ORL
|-1.5
|213.5
|107-103
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|BOS
|+1.0
|225.5
|110-107
|Thu, Feb 23
|MEM
|-3.5
|232.0
|110-105
|Wed, Feb 15
|CLE
|-2.0
|216.5
|118-112
|Mon, Feb 13
|HOU
|-14.0
|226.5
|123-104
|Sat, Feb 11
|BKN
|-2.0
|223.0
|101-98
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Miami Heat
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023