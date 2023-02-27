Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/27

Date: 02/27/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Miami Heat Open +6 -110 O 216 -110 +210 Current +6 -110 217 -110 +188 Philadelphia 76ers Open -6 -110 U 216 -110 -255 Current -6 -110 217 -110 -225

Miami Heat Projected Lineups: 1. C Bam Adebayo 21.4 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. SF Jimmy Butler 21.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 3. SG Tyler Herro 20.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists 4. PF Kevin Love 8.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 5. PG Gabe Vincent 9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SG Victor Oladipo 10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.1 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists 3. SF Tobias Harris 15.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 4. PG Tyrese Maxey 19.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. PG DeAnthony Melton 10.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 8.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 CHA -6.5 229.0 108-103 Fri, Feb 24 MIL +6.0 224.0 128-99 Wed, Feb 15 BKN +2.0 210.5 116-105 Mon, Feb 13 DEN -1.0 217.5 112-108 Sat, Feb 11 ORL -1.5 213.5 107-103 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 BOS +1.0 225.5 110-107 Thu, Feb 23 MEM -3.5 232.0 110-105 Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112 Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104 Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98