Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

1 hours ago

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/27
Date: 02/27/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +6   -110   O 216   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   217   -110   +188  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -6   -110   U 216   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   217   -110   -225  
Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.4 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PF  Kevin Love   8.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Victor Oladipo   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.1 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.7 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   15.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   19.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   8.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 CHA -6.5 229.0 108-103
Fri, Feb 24 MIL +6.0 224.0 128-99
Wed, Feb 15 BKN +2.0 210.5 116-105
Mon, Feb 13 DEN -1.0 217.5 112-108
Sat, Feb 11 ORL -1.5 213.5 107-103

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 BOS +1.0 225.5 110-107
Thu, Feb 23 MEM -3.5 232.0 110-105
Wed, Feb 15 CLE -2.0 216.5 118-112
Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104
Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Miami Heat

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

