Mike Gesicki not Expected to be Back with Dolphins Next Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins aren’t expected to bring back Mike Gesicki next season, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

This is not a surprise, as Gesicki was rumored to be on the trade block before the start of the 2022 regular season and before the trade deadline. Gesicki finished this past season with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five scores. His best season with the Dolphins was in 2021 when he had 73 receptions for 780 yards and two scores.

It’s not known if the Dolphins don’t value the tight end in this offense or if they are looking for a different type at the position to play with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins lost in the wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills this season. It’s fair to wonder what might’ve happened had Tagovailoa been healthy for that game.