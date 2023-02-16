Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

51 minutes ago

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16
Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -7   -110   O 230   -110   -300  
 Current -8   -110   229.5   -110   -335  
Chicago Bulls  Open +7   -110   U 230   -110   +245  
 Current +8   -110   229.5   -110   +270  
Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.5 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   13.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Joe Ingles   6.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125
Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106
Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106
Mon, Feb 06 POR -4.0 241.0 127-108
Sat, Feb 04 MIA -6.0 223.5 123-115

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 15 IND +3.0 228.5 117-113
Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91
Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89
Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105
Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89
Betting Insights:

Milwaukee Bucks

  • 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road over their last 14 games
  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 10-5 (.625) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 41-33 (.547) against the spread on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022

Chicago Bulls

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 14-13 (.500) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • 6-5 (.545) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • 39-31 (.549) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

