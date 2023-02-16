Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Open
|-7
|-110
|O 230
|-110
|-300
|Current
|-8
|-110
|229.5
|-110
|-335
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|+7
|-110
|U 230
|-110
|+245
|Current
|+8
|-110
|229.5
|-110
|+270
Projected Lineups:
Milwaukee Bucks
|1.
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|32.5 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Brook Lopez
|14.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Khris Middleton
|13.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Grayson Allen
|10.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Joe Ingles
|6.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|9.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Milwaukee Bucks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 14
|BOS
|-9.5
|226.0
|131-125
|Fri, Feb 10
|LAC
|-2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Thu, Feb 09
|LAL
|-8.0
|234.5
|115-106
|Mon, Feb 06
|POR
|-4.0
|241.0
|127-108
|Sat, Feb 04
|MIA
|-6.0
|223.5
|123-115
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 15
|IND
|+3.0
|228.5
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|ORL
|-4.5
|225.5
|100-91
|Sat, Feb 11
|CLE
|+6.5
|220.0
|97-89
|Thu, Feb 09
|BKN
|-2.5
|227.0
|116-105
|Tue, Feb 07
|MEM
|+9.5
|231.0
|104-89
Betting Insights:
Milwaukee Bucks
- 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road over their last 14 games
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 10-5 (.625) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 41-33 (.547) against the spread on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
Chicago Bulls
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 14-13 (.500) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- 6-5 (.545) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
- 39-31 (.549) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022