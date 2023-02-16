Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16

Date: 02/16/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks Open -7 -110 O 230 -110 -300 Current -8 -110 229.5 -110 -335 Chicago Bulls Open +7 -110 U 230 -110 +245 Current +8 -110 229.5 -110 +270

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Lineups: 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.5 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 14.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Khris Middleton 13.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. SF Grayson Allen 10.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. SF Joe Ingles 6.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. C Nikola Vucevic 17.8 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SF DeMar DeRozan 25.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 24.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 4. PF Patrick Williams 10.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Alex Caruso 5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. PG Ayo Dosunmu 9.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125 Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106 Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106 Mon, Feb 06 POR -4.0 241.0 127-108 Sat, Feb 04 MIA -6.0 223.5 123-115 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 15 IND +3.0 228.5 117-113 Mon, Feb 13 ORL -4.5 225.5 100-91 Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89 Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105 Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89