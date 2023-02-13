Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Open +7 -110 O 232 -110 +240 Current +7.5 -114 232.5 -110 +240 Dallas Mavericks Open -7 -110 U 232 -110 -295 Current -7.5 -106 232.5 -110 -295

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineups: 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. C Rudy Gobert 13.1 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. PG Mike Conley 10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. SF Kyle Anderson 8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 5. PF Jaden McDaniels 11.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 6. C Naz Reid 10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SG Josh Green 9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. PF Christian Wood 17.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 6. SF Reggie Bullock 6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107 Wed, Feb 08 UTA +8.0 233.0 143-118 Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112 Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98 Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128 Fri, Feb 10 SAC +4.5 232.5 122-114 Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104 Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111 Sat, Feb 04 GS +10.5 226.0 119-113