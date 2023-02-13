Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

42 minutes ago

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +7   -110   O 232   -110   +240  
 Current +7.5   -114   232.5   -110   +240  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7   -110   U 232   -110   -295  
 Current -7.5   -106   232.5   -110   -295  
Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.1 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Josh Green   9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Christian Wood   17.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107
Wed, Feb 08 UTA +8.0 233.0 143-118
Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112
Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98
Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128
Fri, Feb 10 SAC +4.5 232.5 122-114
Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104
Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111
Sat, Feb 04 GS +10.5 226.0 119-113
Betting Insights:

Dallas Mavericks

  • 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home over their last 12 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 6-11 (.353) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

