Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+7
|-110
|O 232
|-110
|+240
|Current
|+7.5
|-114
|232.5
|-110
|+240
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|-7
|-110
|U 232
|-110
|-295
|Current
|-7.5
|-106
|232.5
|-110
|-295
Projected Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.1 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|6.
|C
|Naz Reid
|10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|33.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|13.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Green
|9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|17.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Reggie Bullock
|6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|MEM
|+6.5
|231.5
|128-107
|Wed, Feb 08
|UTA
|+8.0
|233.0
|143-118
|Tue, Feb 07
|DEN
|+8.0
|232.5
|146-112
|Sun, Feb 05
|DEN
|-8.5
|225.5
|128-98
|Fri, Feb 03
|ORL
|-5.5
|229.0
|127-120
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|SAC
|-2.0
|237.0
|133-128
|Fri, Feb 10
|SAC
|+4.5
|232.5
|122-114
|Wed, Feb 08
|LAC
|+8.0
|220.5
|110-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|UTA
|+9.5
|222.5
|124-111
|Sat, Feb 04
|GS
|+10.5
|226.0
|119-113
Betting Insights:
Dallas Mavericks
- 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home over their last 12 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 6-11 (.353) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023