Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28

Date: 02/28/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Open +7 -110 O 232.5 -108 +240 Current +6.5 -110 233 -110 +205 LA Clippers Open -7 -110 U 232.5 -112 -295 Current -6.5 -112 233 -110 -255

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineups: 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. C Rudy Gobert 13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. PG Mike Conley 10.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists 4. SF Kyle Anderson 8.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 5. PF Jaden McDaniels 11.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. C Naz Reid 10.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists LA Clippers 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SG Paul George 23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PG Russell Westbrook 15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. C Ivica Zubac 10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. C Mason Plumlee 11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 GS +2.0 237.0 109-104 Fri, Feb 24 CHA -7.0 241.0 121-113 Thu, Feb 16 WAS -3.5 234.0 114-106 Mon, Feb 13 DAL +6.5 232.5 124-121 Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107 Last 5 Against The Spread: LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 DEN +3.5 235.5 134-124 Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175 Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107 Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124 Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106