48 minutes ago

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +7   -110   O 232.5   -108   +240  
 Current +6.5   -110   233   -110   +205  
LA Clippers  Open -7   -110   U 232.5   -112   -295  
 Current -6.5   -112   233   -110   -255  
Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SG  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. C  Mason Plumlee   11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 GS +2.0 237.0 109-104
Fri, Feb 24 CHA -7.0 241.0 121-113
Thu, Feb 16 WAS -3.5 234.0 114-106
Mon, Feb 13 DAL +6.5 232.5 124-121
Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 DEN +3.5 235.5 134-124
Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175
Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107
Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124
Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106
Betting Insights:

LA Clippers

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 12-8 (.600) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 7-12 (.368) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • 5-14 (.263) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

