Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+7
|-110
|O 232.5
|-108
|+240
|Current
|+6.5
|-110
|233
|-110
|+205
|LA Clippers
|Open
|-7
|-110
|U 232.5
|-112
|-295
|Current
|-6.5
|-112
|233
|-110
|-255
Projected Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|10.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|8.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|C
|Naz Reid
|10.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Paul George
|23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|GS
|+2.0
|237.0
|109-104
|Fri, Feb 24
|CHA
|-7.0
|241.0
|121-113
|Thu, Feb 16
|WAS
|-3.5
|234.0
|114-106
|Mon, Feb 13
|DAL
|+6.5
|232.5
|124-121
|Fri, Feb 10
|MEM
|+6.5
|231.5
|128-107
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|DEN
|+3.5
|235.5
|134-124
|Fri, Feb 24
|SAC
|-6.0
|239.5
|176-175
|Thu, Feb 16
|PHO
|+0.5
|222.0
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 14
|GS
|-8.0
|229.0
|134-124
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIL
|+2.0
|228.5
|119-106
Betting Insights:
LA Clippers
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 12-8 (.600) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 7-12 (.368) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- 5-14 (.263) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023