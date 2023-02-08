Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/08
Date: 02/08/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 236.5
|-110
|+130
|Current
|+5.5
|-114
|236.5
|-110
|+172
|Utah Jazz
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 236.5
|-110
|-154
|Current
|-5.5
|-106
|236.5
|-110
|-205
Projected Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DAngelo Russell
|17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|8.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|C
|Naz Reid
|10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Utah Jazz
|1.
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jordan Clarkson
|21.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Walker Kessler
|7.9 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kelly Olynyk
|11.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|14.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|DEN
|+8.0
|232.5
|146-112
|Sun, Feb 05
|DEN
|-8.5
|225.5
|128-98
|Fri, Feb 03
|ORL
|-5.5
|229.0
|127-120
|Wed, Feb 01
|GS
|+5.5
|240.5
|119-114
|Mon, Jan 30
|SAC
|+1.5
|237.0
|118-111
Utah Jazz
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 06
|DAL
|-9.5
|222.5
|124-111
|Fri, Feb 03
|ATL
|-1.0
|242.0
|115-108
|Wed, Feb 01
|TOR
|-2.5
|229.5
|131-128
|Sat, Jan 28
|DAL
|-7.5
|223.0
|108-100
|Wed, Jan 25
|POR
|+3.5
|240.0
|134-124
Betting Insights:
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Utah Jazz
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 7-13 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023