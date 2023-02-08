Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

3 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/08
Date: 02/08/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3.5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +130  
 Current +5.5   -114   236.5   -110   +172  
Utah Jazz  Open -3.5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -154  
 Current -5.5   -106   236.5   -110   -205  
Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.9 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
5. C  Kelly Olynyk   11.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   14.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112
Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98
Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120
Wed, Feb 01 GS +5.5 240.5 119-114
Mon, Jan 30 SAC +1.5 237.0 118-111

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111
Fri, Feb 03 ATL -1.0 242.0 115-108
Wed, Feb 01 TOR -2.5 229.5 131-128
Sat, Jan 28 DAL -7.5 223.0 108-100
Wed, Jan 25 POR +3.5 240.0 134-124
Betting Insights:

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Utah Jazz

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 7-13 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

