Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/08

Date: 02/08/2023 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Open +3.5 -110 O 236.5 -110 +130 Current +5.5 -114 236.5 -110 +172 Utah Jazz Open -3.5 -110 U 236.5 -110 -154 Current -5.5 -106 236.5 -110 -205

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineups: 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. PG DAngelo Russell 17.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. C Rudy Gobert 13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. SF Kyle Anderson 8.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 5. PF Jaden McDaniels 11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. C Naz Reid 10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Utah Jazz 1. PF Lauri Markkanen 24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 2. SG Jordan Clarkson 21.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 3. C Walker Kessler 7.9 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 4. PG Mike Conley 10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists 5. C Kelly Olynyk 11.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 6. PG Collin Sexton 14.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112 Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98 Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120 Wed, Feb 01 GS +5.5 240.5 119-114 Mon, Jan 30 SAC +1.5 237.0 118-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Utah Jazz DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111 Fri, Feb 03 ATL -1.0 242.0 115-108 Wed, Feb 01 TOR -2.5 229.5 131-128 Sat, Jan 28 DAL -7.5 223.0 108-100 Wed, Jan 25 POR +3.5 240.0 134-124

Minnesota Timberwolves 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021

3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023 Betting Insights:

Utah Jazz