Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Suffers Setback by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals suffered a setback, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Strasburg was limited to one start last season due to a stress reaction in his rib cage. This reaction is said to be related to the thoracic outlet syndrome that caused him to have surgery in 2021. The newest injury, however, is nerve related and might have jeopardized his season. Strasburg will visit multiple doctors to determine the exact nature of the problem, how to heal from the injury, and when he can begin a pitching program.

The three-time All-Star has only made eight starts over the past three seasons. While he is only 34 years of age, even if he returns to starting, he will never be the pitcher he once was. The seven-year, $245 million contract Strasburg signed in 2019 still has four seasons left.