New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +1   -110   O 236.5   -110   -102  
 Current +2   -106   235.5   -110   +114  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -1   -110   U 236.5   -110   -116  
 Current -2   -114   235.5   -110   -134  
Projected Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans

1. SG  Brandon Ingram   21.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   21.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   13.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   9.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SG  Isaiah Joe   8.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 CLE +3.0 222.0 118-107
Tue, Feb 07 ATL -1.0 237.5 116-107
Sun, Feb 05 SAC +2.0 227.5 136-104
Sat, Feb 04 LAL -0.5 233.0 131-126
Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 POR +2.5 239.5 138-129
Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130
Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114
Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121
Wed, Feb 01 HOU -6.0 232.5 112-106
Betting Insights:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2021/2022
  • 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 8-3 (.727) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 14-5 (.737) against the spread over their last 19 games

New Orleans Pelicans

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
