New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Open
|+1
|-110
|O 236.5
|-110
|-102
|Current
|+2
|-106
|235.5
|-110
|+114
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Open
|-1
|-110
|U 236.5
|-110
|-116
|Current
|-2
|-114
|235.5
|-110
|-134
Projected Lineups:
New Orleans Pelicans
|1.
|SG
|Brandon Ingram
|21.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|CJ McCollum
|21.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|3.
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|14.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Trey Murphy III
|13.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Herbert Jones
|9.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Larry Nance Jr.
|8.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Oklahoma City Thunder
|1.
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Isaiah Joe
|8.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Kenrich Williams
|7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
New Orleans Pelicans
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|CLE
|+3.0
|222.0
|118-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|ATL
|-1.0
|237.5
|116-107
|Sun, Feb 05
|SAC
|+2.0
|227.5
|136-104
|Sat, Feb 04
|LAL
|-0.5
|233.0
|131-126
|Thu, Feb 02
|DAL
|+4.5
|223.5
|111-106
Oklahoma City Thunder
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|POR
|+2.5
|239.5
|138-129
|Tue, Feb 07
|LAL
|+7.0
|240.0
|133-130
|Mon, Feb 06
|GS
|+3.0
|232.0
|141-114
|Sat, Feb 04
|HOU
|-10.0
|231.0
|153-121
|Wed, Feb 01
|HOU
|-6.0
|232.5
|112-106
Betting Insights:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2021/2022
- 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 8-3 (.727) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 14-5 (.737) against the spread over their last 19 games
New Orleans Pelicans
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023