New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline New Orleans Pelicans Open +1 -110 O 236.5 -110 -102 Current +2 -106 235.5 -110 +114 Oklahoma City Thunder Open -1 -110 U 236.5 -110 -116 Current -2 -114 235.5 -110 -134

New Orleans Pelicans Projected Lineups: 1. SG Brandon Ingram 21.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 2. PG CJ McCollum 21.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. C Jonas Valanciunas 14.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 4. SF Trey Murphy III 13.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF Herbert Jones 9.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 6. PF Larry Nance Jr. 8.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists Oklahoma City Thunder 1. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 2. SG Josh Giddey 16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 3. SF Jalen Williams 12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Luguentz Dort 14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 5. SG Isaiah Joe 8.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. SF Kenrich Williams 7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

New Orleans Pelicans DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 CLE +3.0 222.0 118-107 Tue, Feb 07 ATL -1.0 237.5 116-107 Sun, Feb 05 SAC +2.0 227.5 136-104 Sat, Feb 04 LAL -0.5 233.0 131-126 Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 POR +2.5 239.5 138-129 Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130 Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114 Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121 Wed, Feb 01 HOU -6.0 232.5 112-106