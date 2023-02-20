New York Rangers Stanley Cup Odds Update by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Rangers have been active ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, but is there reason to back their current Stanley Cup odds?

After appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the Rangers appear poised to make a similar run this season.

You can make a case that this team is better than last year’s, so we should explore what they bring to the table in the futures department.

Let’s look at the Rangers’ current Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook and discuss whether they have value.

With under two weeks to go before the NHL’s trade deadline, the Rangers have added Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte. Both players have the potential to impact the team in different ways, with Tarasenko expected to add scoring and Motte poised to bolster the team’s bottom-six forward group. General manager Chris Drury got ahead of the league by making moves early, which has the potential to pay dividends for the club. This roster is built to win now, with a solid core that makes the team an appetizing target for Stanley Cup odds.

Even with the additions, the Rangers will only go as far as goalie Igor Shesterkin will take them. Last season, we saw the impact he could have on a playoff series, which should give bettors confidence in the team’s prospects this spring. The Rangers have several star players, led by center Mika Zibanejad, defenseman Adam Fox, and Shesterkin. The team’s youth movement showed up in last year’s playoffs and could provide a similar impact again.

The Rangers boast the sixth-shortest Stanley Cup odds at +1400. However, the Eastern Conference is a war zone, with six or seven teams that could play for the Stanley Cup. That makes things challenging for the Rangers, but they’ve proven they can rise to the occasion in big games. As long as the Rangers have Shesterkin and a team that can play playoff hockey, there will always be value in backing their Stanley Cup odds.