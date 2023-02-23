NFL's 9 Most QB-Needy Teams: Who Will Command the Raiders, Jets, Falcons, and Bucs? by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

Assuming teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Giants retain their current quarterbacks, nine teams will likely have a new starter in 2023â€”one not on their current roster.

Atlanta Falcons: Expected to move off Marcus Mariota, the Falcons could hand the reins to Desmond Ridder, but with a ton of cap room and the No. 8 overall pick, that can’t be plan A. With a pistol offense already in place, they are ready-made for Lamar Jackson if Atlanta swings for the fences.

Carolina Panthers: Trading for Sam Darnold didn’t work. Trading for Baker Mayfield didn’t either. And they learned nothing about Matt Corral in 2022. Quietly building a nice roster, Carolina is likely to draft a QB, either at No. 9 overall or by using some of their draft capital to move up into the top five.

Houston Texans: With the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Texans are in prime position to draft their franchise quarterback. Either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud will certainly be available for them, potentially both. There’s a chance they could swap picks with the Chicago Bears at No. 1.

Indianapolis Colts: After Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, you’d think the Colts have moved on from looking for a quick fix. The good news is they own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the question is, do they sit and wait or trade up to No. 1 to get their guy?

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders can certainly go the veteran route, and Aaron Rodgers may top their list, but how much are they upgrading over Derek Carr? In the same division as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, it may be time to look to the NFL Draft, where they own the No. 7 overall pick.

New Orleans Saints: Seemingly always in win-now mode, the Saints appear to be all-in on Derek Carr, who they hosted this month. If not Carr, look for them to try their hardest to improve on the Jameis Winston-Andy Dalton combo. After missing on Deshaun Watson, could they trade for A-Rod?

New York Jets: With one of the best defenses and young cores in the NFL, the belief is the Jets can make a significant leap in 2023 if they improve at quarterback. They just had a positive visit from Derek “long process” Carr and are perceived as the favorites to acquire Aaron Rodgers if he’s dealt.

Tampa Bay Bucs: With Tom Brady’s retirement and an unfavorable cap number but talent still on the roster, the Bucs are in a challenging position. Will they try and compete in 2023 or begin a rebuild towards 2024? Except them to bring in a veteran and potentially give Kyle Trask a look.

Washington Commanders: What are they thinking in the nation’s capital? It’s anyone’s guess. Can’t imagine they’re believers in Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke as the guy. Do they really believe Sam Howell is the future? With Eric Bieniemy as the new OC, expect a veteran QB to join the mix.