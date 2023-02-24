NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two Central division rivals are set to collide later tonight, with the streaking Colorado Avalanche visiting the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

In somewhat surprising fashion, the Winnipeg Jets have performed at a better pace than the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Sure, injuries have played a factor, but the Jets have had a bounce-back that has established them as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. The teams are listed with the same price on the moneyline at -110, so expect a close matchup.

The Avs have won three in a row, posting a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Jets have struggled lately, owning a 4-6 record over that same sample size. The Jets won the two previous games in the season series, outscoring the Avs 9-3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Avs are expected to continue riding Alexandar Georgiev, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Avs netminder has a 23-12-4 record with a .918 save percentage. Hellebuyck has put together a Vezina quality season, owning a 26-17-1 record with a .925 save percentage. The Jets should have the edge in goal, which is important against a team of the Avs’ talent.

Winnipeg is at home and has looked dominant in their season series with Colorado. The Jets are better than their recent play, and there’s definite value in backing their moneyline price at -110.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-110)

The season series has seen seven and five goals scored, but the first game felt like an outlier. The Avs have been inconsistent, which is surprising considering their talent. Over the Avs’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Jets have seen that in just one. We’re projecting a more defensive-minded matchup, so we’re comfortable siding with the under 5.5 at +102.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+102)

There’s a lot of high-end talent in the Jets’ forward core, which means this matchup has potential value. Kyle Connor was in a significant goal-scoring slump at the start of the year, which has taken a toll on his numbers. However, he’s still scored 26 goals in 58 games. Connor is one of the NHL’s most underrated goal-scorers, and there’s value in backing him to score tonight at +148.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+148)