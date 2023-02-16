NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two teams headed in opposite directions are set to collide later tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Carolina Hurricanes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a lot to like about the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Canadiens have disappointed. Expectations are high for Carolina as they lead the Metropolitan Division. They’ve proven to be a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup, while the Canadiens are headed toward another high selection in the NHL Draft. This will be the first of three meetings between these clubs.

The Hurricanes are huge favorites on the moneyline at -465, while the Habs are +350. Montreal has quietly won three straight games, posting a 5-4-1 record over their last ten, while the Hurricanes are 8-1-1 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canadiens are expected to start Jake Allen, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Frederik Andersen. The Canadiens netminder has a 12-17-2 record with a .895 save percentage, while Andersen is 12-4 with a .899 save percentage. Numbers aside, it’s difficult not to give the Hurricanes a sizable advantage in goal and on defense.

There’s no value in backing the Hurricanes on the moneyline, while the Habs are too inconsistent to trust on the road. It might feel risky, but the value play likely resides with the Hurricanes’ puck line as 2.5-goal favorites.

Best Bet: Hurricanes Puck Line -2.5 (+104)

The Hurricanes have positive stats, while the Canadiens sit in the bottom third in most categories. Carolina is not only a defensive juggernaut but can score goals at a high clip. Over the last five games, the Canadiens have seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Hurricanes have also seen that in three. Recent trends indicate potential value in looking toward the over six at -124.

Best Bet: Over six (-124)

There’s more offensive talent on Carolina than they’re given credit for. They have more depth than star power, but there are still players that stand out to score. It’s been somewhat of a strange season for winger Andrei Svechnikov. He got off to a great start but has slightly tailed off, recording 43 points in 53 games. Still, the talent is undeniable, and there’s value in backing him to find the back of the net tonight at +200.

Best Prop: Andrei Svechnikov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)