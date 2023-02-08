NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Rangers Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Rangers look to continue their winning ways as they get set to play host to the struggling Vancouver Canucks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Canucks and Rangers are two clubs headed in opposite directions, and if you looked closely enough entering the year, it’s not surprising. Vancouver has started to waive the white flag, selling assets ahead of the trade deadline while going 3-6-1 over their last ten games. That won’t cut it in the Western Conference, and there isn’t much hope they will improve. On the other hand, the Rangers are quietly playing well, posting a 6-2-2 record over the same stretch and stringing together two wins.

With the Canucks struggling and the Rangers elevating their play, the home side is listed as -240 favorites on the moneyline, while the Canucks are +195.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canucks are expected to start Spencer Martin, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Canucks netminder has an 11-13-1 record with a .875 save percentage, while the reigning Vezina winner is 21-8-7 with a .918 save percentage. The Rangers will enjoy a sizeable advantage between the pipes in this matchup.

The Canucks still have some offensive talent to follow, but the Rangers are stingy in their own end. As a result, New York should do enough to exploit Vancouver defensively, so backing the Rangers’ puck line has value at +100.

Best Bet: Rangers Puck Line -1.5 (+100)

The Canucks and Rangers sit inside the top half in goals scored per game, but the teams are separated in goals allowed. The Rangers sit third in goals allowed per game, while the Canucks are second last. With that, it’s difficult to trust the Canucks. Over the previous five Canucks’ games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four, while the Rangers have seen that in just two. It’s hard to see the Canucks finding a ton of offensive success, so side with the under 6.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

Even though the Rangers have been better defensively, there are still players to target as goal-scorers tonight. Chris Kreider has been stuck at 20 goals, with more expected from him after lighting the lamp 50 times last season. Tonight’s matchup is one that Kreider should be able to take advantage of, meaning backing him to score at +160 has value.

Best Prop: Chris Kreider to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)