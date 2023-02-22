NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Coyotes Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Calgary Flames are looking for consistency and to get back into a playoff spot when they visit the Arizona Coyotes tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a puzzling season for the Calgary Flames. They made some fundamental changes to their roster in the offseason, expecting they would make more noise in the West. However, the chemistry hasn’t been there, and now they find themselves fighting for one of the final playoff positions in the conference. Despite their record, the Coyotes have been doing a great job playing spoiler, continuing to be a team you can’t take lightly.

Calgary has a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games, while the Coyotes are 5-1-4 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Flames are expected to continue riding Jacob Markstrom, while the Coyotes will start Karel Vejmelka. The Flames’ netminder has struggled, posting a 15-14-7 record and a .889 save percentage. Vejmelka has been a significant reason the Coyotes have stayed in many hockey games, owning a 15-17-5 record with a .904 save percentage.

It’s hard to have confidence in the Flames, and there’s no value in their moneyline price of -230. We like the price of the Coyotes keeping this a one-goal game.

Best Bet: Coyotes Puck Line +1.5 (-140)

Neither club has shown a lot of positive stats lately, which makes the total of six more interesting. Earlier this season, the Flames and Coyotes combined to score five goals in a 3-2 Calgary victory. Over the Flames’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Coyotes have seen that in three. With the over six juiced at -118, we like that number’s value as we expect these teams to participate in a back-and-forth offensive affair.

Best Bet: Over six (-118)

One player that’s been excellent for the Coyotes is Clayton Keller, who’s continued to be the team’s biggest offensive threat. The talented forward has four goals and four assists to lead the club over their last five and 53 points in 57 games. Keller is currently listed at +190 to light the lamp.

Best Prop: Clayton Keller to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)