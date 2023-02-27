NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two expected Western Conference contenders face off tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Even though the Avalanche’s record doesn’t show it, there’s a reason they’re still listed as the favorites to win the West. The Golden Knights have bounced back after a down season but are a threat to have the best record in the Western Conference. The Avalanche are listed as home favorites at -138 on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are +115.

This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between these clubs, each side already recording a 3-2 victory. Entering this matchup, the Golden Knights have a 6-1-3 record over their last ten games, while the Avalanche are 7-1-2, winning five games in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Golden Knights are expected to start Adin Hill, while the Avalanche should do the same with Alexandar Georgiev. The Golden Knights netminder has a 14-5-1 record with a .910 save percentage, while Georgiev is 25-12-4 with a .920 save percentage. It’s difficult not to give the Avs a slight edge in goal tonight.

The Avalanche are playing solid at the moment, looking to climb to the top of the Central Division standings. The Golden Knights have been impressive, but some injury concerns are worth monitoring. As a result, side with the Avs at home on the moneyline at -138.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-138)

The first two matchups in the season series combined for ten goals, so seeing the total set at six is no surprise. These are both middle-of-the-road teams in terms of goal scoring despite some serious star power, while they also sit inside the top ten in goals allowed per game. The Golden Knights have seen six or more goals scored in two of their last five games, while the Avalanche have also seen that in two. With recent trends and the two previous matchups, we’ll be content siding with the under six at -120.

Best Bet: Under six (-120)

There’s no shortage of talent available in this matchup. Nathan MacKinnon has led the Avs with four goals and six assists over their last five games. There’s some juice attached to MacKinnon’s price at -118, but we still like the prospects of this prop.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-118)