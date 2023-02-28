NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams jockeying for playoff positioning in the Western Conference will face off tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There is much to like about the Kings and Jets, with both surpassing expectations. This will be the second of three meetings between these clubs, with the initial matchup seeing the Jets beat the Kings 6-4 in October. The Jets are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Kings are at +112.

Despite solid records, neither team is playing well right now. The Kings enter this contest with a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Jets have lost three in a row to sit 4-6 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Kings’ netminder has a 17-4-2 record with a .901 save percentage. Hellebuyck has continued to be a significant reason for the Jets’ success, owning a 26-18-1 record with a .923 save percentage.

The Jets should have the advantage in goal. Despite Winnipeg’s recent struggles, expect a bounce-back performance at home tonight. There’s value in backing the Jets on the moneyline at -134.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-134)

Despite their previous matchup seeing a combined ten goals, these clubs aren’t offensive juggernauts. The Kings are the higher-scoring club, while the Jets are better defensively, sitting sixth in goals allowed per game. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Jets have seen that in just two. The Jets’ recent record doesn’t indicate a high-scoring affair, so back the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

Mark Scheifele is the Jets’ leading goal-scorer, tallying 34 goals on the campaign and closing in on his career-high 38. Scheifele will be relied upon heavily to get them out of this current slump. The Jets center is listed at +168 to light the lamp tonight, which shows value.

Best Prop: Mark Scheifele to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)