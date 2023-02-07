NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams looking to continue their winning ways collide tonight, with the Seattle Kraken visiting the New York Islanders.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Kraken have been better than the Islanders this season, but New York made a big trade in a bid to climb the Eastern Conference standings. This will be the second game in as many nights for the Islanders, who knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 yesterday. The Isles have won three straight games and are 4-4-2 over their last ten. The Kraken have been consistent, posting a 6-3-1 record over that same stretch.

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the clubs, with the first contest seeing the Kraken register a decisive 4-1 victory. There’s not a lot separating these teams on the moneyline, with the Islanders listed as slight home favorites at -115, while the Kraken are priced at -104.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kraken are expected to continue riding Martin Jones, while the Islanders should do the same with Ilya Sorokin. The Kraken netminder has a 23-7-3 record with a .895 save percentage, while Sorokin is 16-16-4 with a .923 save percentage.

This contest is likely tight on the moneyline due to Sorokin. Still, the Kraken are the better team and should be able to exploit New York as they play for the second night in a row. As a result, there’s some value present in backing the visitors.

Best Bet: Kraken moneyline (-104)

These teams couldn’t be more different, which should make for a compelling matchup. The Kraken are the fourth-highest scoring team, while the Islanders are 25th. The script flips in goals allowed per game, where the Isles sit sixth and the Kraken 16th. Over the Kraken’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Isles have seen that in one. We’ve already seen these teams fall under the number this year, meaning backing the under 5.5 has some value at -102.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-102)

There’s a lot of talent in this matchup, but not a lot of superstars. Still, one player that has continued to be a threat to score is Jared McCann. McCann has scored 23 goals in 46 games and should be able to take advantage of this matchup, with the Isles playing on a back-to-back. McCann is listed at +210 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Jared McCann to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)