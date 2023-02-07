NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Red Wings Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers look to continue their hot stretch when they visit the struggling Detroit Red Wings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After making it to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to play like a legitimate contender. The Oilers have posted a strong 7-1-2 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are 5-4-1. This will be the first of two meetings over the next eight days between these clubs.

The visiting Oilers are listed as favorites on the moneyline at -176, while the Red Wings are priced at +146. There hasn’t been a lot of growth from Detroit this season, even though many expected them to hover around a playoff position.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, while the Red Wings should counter with Ville Husso. The Oilers’ netminder has a 13-10-3 record with a .914 save percentage, while Husso is 17-11-5 with a .901 save percentage. Skinner should have the advantage, although the Oilers and Red Wings have struggled in the goals-allowed department.

There hasn’t been enough consistency from the Red Wings to trust them as home underdogs. Meanwhile, the Oilers are starting to put things together and get healthier. As a result, targeting the Oilers’ moneyline price should have enough value to consider.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-176)

The Red Wings haven’t found consistent scoring, making us pause when looking at the total. The line is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -128, while the under sits at +104. The Oilers are the NHL’s highest-scoring team, which doesn’t bode well for a Detroit club that struggles to keep pucks out of their net. The visiting Oilers have seen seven or more goals scored in three of their last five games, while the Red Wings have seen that in one. With the Oilers high scoring ways, back the over at -128.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

Whenever the Oilers play, their elite talent has to be considered for scoring. Connor McDavid showed during the All-Star break why he’s regarded as the best player in hockey. The league’s leading point-getter has 92 points over 50 games, leading the Rocket Richard Trophy race with 41 goals. It’s rare to see McDavid listed in plus-money territory to score, but even if he’s not, there’s still value in backing him to light the lamp at -116.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-116)