NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Capitals Game Picks by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Two teams fighting for an Eastern Conference playoff spot are set to collide tonight, with the Florida Panthers visiting the Washington Capitals.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After winning the President’s Trophy last season, the Florida Panthers shook up their core in the offseason, and things haven’t gone as planned. They’re outside the playoff picture and have had trouble keeping pucks out of their net. The Capitals are hanging on by a thread in a tight Eastern Conference and are looking to go on one last playoff run with their veteran core.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Caps and Panthers. The first saw Florida pick up a decisive 5-2 victory. Florida has a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games, while the Capitals are 4-6 and losers of two in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers are expected to start Spencer Knight, while the Capitals should do the same with Darcy Kuemper. The Panthers netminder has a 9-8-3 record with a .902 save percentage, while Kuemper is 16-15-4 with a .915 save percentage. Washington should have the edge in goal tonight, but they’re missing some important pieces in their lineup.

The Panthers are playing slightly better at the moment and have proven they have what it takes to convincingly defeat the Capitals. With both teams having similar moneyline prices, we have no problem siding with the visiting Panthers at -120.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (-120)

The Capitals have struggled to score, sitting near the bottom third in goals scored per game, while the Panthers are inside the top ten. However, the Panthers sit in the bottom third in goals allowed per game, while the Capitals are just outside the top ten. Over the last five Panthers games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Capitals have seen that in just one. With recent trends, siding with the under 6.5 at -122 should have some value tonight.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122)

Matthew Tkachuk has been outstanding in his first year with the Panthers. He has 75 points in just 54 games and is showing another gear on offense. The feisty winger will be relied on to create offense, and he should find a way to thrive in this matchup. Tkachuk is currently listed at +104 to light the lamp, and there’s value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+104)