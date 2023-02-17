NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the NHL’s hottest teams will face off tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Edmonton Oilers.



The Rangers and Oilers look great, both coming off making their respective conference finals last season. The clubs have similar aspirations and are both proving to be legitimate contenders. The Eastern Conference has the NHL’s top six teams in points, so the Rangers will have their work cut out for them. The Oilers are slight home favorites on the moneyline, priced at -134, while the Rangers are +112.

The Rangers are on a six-game win streak, owning an 8-1-1 record over their last ten games, while the Oilers are 6-1-3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin, while the Oilers should continue riding Stuart Skinner. The Rangers netminder is having another great season, owning a 24-8-7 record with a .915 save percentage. Skinner has emerged as Edmonton’s top goalie, posting a 13-11-4 record with a .913 save percentage. Even though their numbers are similar, the Rangers have a clear edge in goal.

Even though the Oilers are the favorites, it’s hard to look away from the plus-money value of the red-hot Rangers. New York has found their stride, and there’s too much value at their current price of +112.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (+112)

There are a lot of offensive similarities between these teams, both sitting in the top ten in goals scored per game. The Oilers have the edge, scoring at the highest clip in the league, but the Rangers sit fifth in goals allowed per game. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Oilers have seen that in four. Even though we need eight combined goals for the over to hit, there’s a lot of potential value in backing the over seven at +106.

Best Bet: Over seven (+106)

There’s a lot of high-end offensive talent on both teams, but one player has been on an absolute tear. Artemi Panarin has six goals and six assists over the Rangers’ past five games. The Rangers have been on the offensive in February, and Panarin has been a key cog, leading us to his price of +210 to light the lamp.

Best Prop: Artemi Panarin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)