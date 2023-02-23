NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference are set to collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the Detroit Red Wings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Rangers are comfortable in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff picture, while the Red Wings try their best to get back in the conversation. The Red Wings are listed as home underdogs tonight on the moneyline at +142, while the Rangers are the favorites at -172.

These teams have put together solid stretches entering this game. The Rangers have points in nine of their last ten games and have posted a 7-1-2 record over that stretch, while the Red Wings are 7-3 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Rangers should continue riding Igor Shesterkin, while the Red Wings are expected to do the same with Ville Husso. The Rangers netminder has been electric between the pipes, posting a 25-9-7 record with a .912 save percentage. Husso has also been strong in his first year with Detroit, owning a 22-13-5 record with a .905 save percentage.

There’s a case to be made that the odds should be closer than they are. We don’t love the Rangers’ moneyline price, but we’re excited about the number we’re being offered for the home side at +142.

Best Bet: Red Wings moneyline (+142)

There have been two very different outcomes in their previous matchups. The Red Wings opened the season series with a 3-2 victory, while the Rangers replied with an 8-2 blowout. The line for this matchup is set at six, with the over priced at -118 and the under at -104. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Red Wings have seen that in four. With recent trends, we feel comfortable siding with the over six.

Best Bet: Over six (-118)

The Red Wings’ scoring has been by committee, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t players to target. Despite missing time due to injuries, Tyler Bertuzzi is still valuable to the Red Wings, and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his stride. More is expected of him amid this playoff race, and there will be value for him to light the lamp in this matchup.

Best Prop: Tyler Bertuzzi to Record Over 0.5 Goals (No line has been set, but we like the number as long as it’s above +190)