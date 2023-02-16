NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Flames Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams looking to climb their conference standings collide tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Calgary Flames.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Only three points separate the Red Wings and Flames in the standings, but this game has a peculiar line. The Red Wings are playing well at the moment and are one of the NHL’s hottest teams, while the Flames have been relatively mediocre. Detroit has won four straight games and boasts a 7-3 record over their last ten contests. On the other hand, the Flames are 4-4-2 over that same sample size.

The Flames have largely underachieved this season, considering their preseason expectations. The Red Wings have already posted a 2-1 victory over the Flames, beating them in Detroit a week ago.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Red Wings are expected to start Magnus Hellberg, while the Flames should do the same with Jacob Markstrom. The Red Wings netminder has a 3-4-1 record with a .901 save percentage, while Markstrom is 14-13-7 with a .891 save percentage.

The Red Wings are playing for a consecutive night after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 yesterday. That likely factors into the Red Wings being sizable underdogs, but it’s hard to fade them, especially with the Flames’ inconsistent play. As a result, siding with the plus-money and the Red Wings is the direction we’ll lean.

Best Bet: Red Wings moneyline (+220)

It was a defensive battle when these teams previously faced off, with the Red Wings prevailing 2-1. There are no significant strengths for the Flames and Red Wings, who both sit in the middle of the pack in goals scored and allowed per game. Over the last five Red Wings’ games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four, while the Flames have also seen that in four. Even if their last matchup was low scoring, these scoring trends are difficult to ignore, so side with the over 6.5 at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team offensively, tallying nine points over the past five games, including six goals. He’s registered 52 points in 52 games in a contract season, and this is a matchup he can do damage in. There’s little doubt that Larkin is undervalued at +205 to score.

Best Prop: Dylan Larkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)