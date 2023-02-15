NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Ducks Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two young teams will compete tonight, with the Buffalo Sabres visiting the Anaheim Ducks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Sabres and Ducks have bright futures and are likely headed in a positive direction, but only Buffalo has shown significant growth this season. The Ducks are again in line for a high draft pick, while the Sabres find themselves just outside the playoff picture. This will be the second matchup between the clubs in a month, with the Sabres picking up a decisive 6-3 victory on January 21. The Sabres are sizable road favorites on the moneyline at -210, while the Ducks are +172.

The Sabres and Ducks enter on losing streaks. Buffalo has a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games but has lost three straight, while the Ducks are 5-4-1, losing two in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while the Ducks should counter with John Gibson. The Sabres’ young netminder has a 13-7-2 record with a .895 save percentage, while Gibson is 10-22-5 with a .897 save percentage. Neither has much of an advantage in goal, but the Sabres’ offense could make the difference.

The Sabres have more to play for and know how to find the back of the net against poor defensive teams. Anaheim has played some solid hockey for their standards, but the Sabres should still find a way to win this matchup by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Sabres Puck Line -1.5 (+116)

These teams could not be more different in the goal-scoring department. Buffalo boasts the third-highest scoring offense, while the Ducks sit second last. Neither team is strong in the goals-allowed department, with each sitting in the bottom third of the league. Over the Sabres’ previous five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Ducks have also seen that in two. Interestingly, the over is juiced, meaning there’s an expectation that goals will be scored. We agree with that and will side with the over 6.5.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

There’s a lot of young, offensive talent on the Sabres. One player that sticks out is Alex Tuch. He has 55 points in 52 games, including 24 goals. Tuch has a power-forward’s frame and should be able to push the Ducks around. As a result, there’s merit in backing Tuch to light the lamp at +136.

Best Prop: Alex Tuch to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)