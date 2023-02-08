NHL Best Bets: Wild vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

Two teams battling for Central Division seeding will collide tonight, with the Dallas Stars hosting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Stars currently sit atop the Central Division, while the Wild are clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the West. Minnesota has been playing well lately, posting a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games. It’s been somewhat up and down season for the Stars, sitting 4-2-4 over that same stretch but enjoying a nice divisional lead.

This will be the third of four meetings between the Stars and Wild, with the first matchup seeing Minnesota post a 6-5 victory while the Stars countered with a 4-1 win. Dallas is listed as the home favorite tonight at -140 on the moneyline, while the Wild are +116.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Wild have confirmed Filip Gustavsson will be between the pipes, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Wild netminder has been solid, owning an 11-7-1 record with a .922 save percentage. Oettinger has been one of the league’s best goalies, posting a 22-7-7 record with a .924 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant edge to Dallas, but Oettinger has performed over a much larger sample size.

Minnesota is a quality team, but Dallas has proven to be one of the NHL’s most consistent teams. Coming out of the All-Star break with multiple home games should allow the Stars to get back into the win column. At -140, there’s a lot to like about Dallas’ moneyline price in this matchup.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-140)

The Stars and Wild each have some talented offensive pieces, but there’s a reason the total is set low at 5.5. The over is priced at -120, while the under sits at -104. Dallas and Minnesota sit inside the top eleven in goals allowed per game and have demonstrated strong defensive play in front of solid goaltending. Over the Wild’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Stars have seen that in zero. Even though these teams combined for eleven goals in a previous matchup, that is likely an outlier. Side with the under 5.5 at -104.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-104)

There are some talented goal-scorers in this matchup, with one Stars player shining bright. Jason Robertson has been one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers and is liable to score on any given slate. Robertson has 33 goals in 52 games, and there’s value in him adding to those numbers. Even though we’re projecting a relatively tame offensive matchup, Robertson is currently listed at +120 to score, which is tough to ignore.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+120)