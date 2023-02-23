Oakland G Rocket Watts to Return Thursday vs. Wright State by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Oakland guard Rocket Watts (concussion protocol) has been cleared for Thursday night’s matchup against Wright State, per Tony Paul of The Detroit News.

Rocket Watts (concussion protocol) returns for Oakland tonight. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) February 23, 2023

Watts has missed three of Oakland’s last four outings, but will be back in uniform Thursday. The Grizzlies struggled in his absence, dropping two of the three contests. The former Michigan State man will return to the starting lineup, while sophomore Chris Conway will return to the pine.

The Grizzlies have an essential date with Wright State that will go a long way in determing the Horizon League Tournament seeding next week. They can still finish as aThey will conclude the season on Saturday with a home matchup against Northern Kentucky.

Watts has averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 26 starts this season.

Wright State vs. Oakland Odds

Oakland is a 2.5-point underdog against Wright State on Thursday night with the total set at 159.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.