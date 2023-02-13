Oilers Odds to Win the Western Conference Improving by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Even though the Edmonton Oilers are among the favorites to win the Western Conference, the money has yet to start flowing in their direction.

After making an appearance in the Western Conference Finals last year, the Oilers have their sights set on making a run in the postseason once again, but there’s a lot of stiff competition in their way.

Colorado Avalanche : +175 –> +300 (Open –> Current)

: +175 –> +300 (Open –> Current) Edmonton Oilers : +750 –> +550

: +750 –> +550 Dallas Stars: +1800 –> +650

The Oilers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, with a 7-1-2 record over their last ten games, and have slowly started to climb the Pacific Division standings. After their matinee on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, the Oilers sit third in the Pacific.

There are questions about depth and goaltending, but they have special weapons, starting with Connor McDavid, who’s currently running away as the odds-on favorite to win the Hart trophy (-800). His odds align with the numbers he’s put up, tallying 97 points in 54 games.

With McDavid leading the charge and putting up massive numbers, the Oilers will be considered a threat in the West, especially when you factor in his sidekick, Leon Draisaitl. If the Oilers can upgrade their back end and limit the high-danger scoring chances their goalies see, the sky’s the limit.

Edmonton opened with +750 odds to win the Western Conference, but that number has since been bet down to +550. They have the second-shortest odds of winning the West. Only the Colorado Avalanche (+300) have better odds.

The Oilers have generated the second-highest ticket percentage with 14.1% of tickets, but their 6.7% handle percentage has them with the fourth-highest handle to win the West. With over double the interest in tickets compared to the money that’s been bet, it’s evident that many smaller bets have been placed on McDavid and the Oilers to win the conference.

The Vegas Golden Knights have continued to dominate the handle to win the West, where they’ve manufactured 53.1% of the money.