Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

45 minutes ago

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +3.5   -110   O 241.5   -110   +138  
 Current +3   -110   240   -110   +132  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -3.5   -110   U 241.5   -110   -164  
 Current -3   -110   240   -110   -156  
Projected Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jaylin Williams   5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   20.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. C  Drew Eubanks   5.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Nassir Little   5.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130
Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114
Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121
Wed, Feb 01 HOU -6.0 232.5 112-106
Mon, Jan 30 GS +5.0 242.5 128-120

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122
Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108
Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121
Fri, Feb 03 WAS +4.0 239.0 124-116
Wed, Feb 01 MEM +6.0 239.5 122-112
Betting Insights:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers off a win

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

