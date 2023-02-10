Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10

Date: 02/10/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder Open +3.5 -110 O 241.5 -110 +138 Current +3 -110 240 -110 +132 Portland Trail Blazers Open -3.5 -110 U 241.5 -110 -164 Current -3 -110 240 -110 -156

Oklahoma City Thunder Projected Lineups: 1. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 2. SG Josh Giddey 16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 3. SF Jalen Williams 12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Luguentz Dort 14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 5. PF Jaylin Williams 5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. SF Kenrich Williams 7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists Portland Trail Blazers 1. PG Damian Lillard 30.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 2. PF Jerami Grant 20.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. SG Anfernee Simons 21.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 4. C Drew Eubanks 5.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SF Nassir Little 5.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. PF Trendon Watford 5.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Oklahoma City Thunder DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130 Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114 Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121 Wed, Feb 01 HOU -6.0 232.5 112-106 Mon, Jan 30 GS +5.0 242.5 128-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 GS -2.5 235.0 125-122 Mon, Feb 06 MIL +4.0 241.0 127-108 Sat, Feb 04 CHI +3.0 235.0 129-121 Fri, Feb 03 WAS +4.0 239.0 124-116 Wed, Feb 01 MEM +6.0 239.5 122-112