Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 241.5
|-110
|+138
|Current
|+3
|-110
|240
|-110
|+132
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 241.5
|-110
|-164
|Current
|-3
|-110
|240
|-110
|-156
Projected Lineups:
Oklahoma City Thunder
|1.
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|16.3 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|14.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jaylin Williams
|5.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Kenrich Williams
|7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|30.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|20.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Anfernee Simons
|21.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|4.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|5.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Nassir Little
|5.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Trendon Watford
|5.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Oklahoma City Thunder
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|LAL
|+7.0
|240.0
|133-130
|Mon, Feb 06
|GS
|+3.0
|232.0
|141-114
|Sat, Feb 04
|HOU
|-10.0
|231.0
|153-121
|Wed, Feb 01
|HOU
|-6.0
|232.5
|112-106
|Mon, Jan 30
|GS
|+5.0
|242.5
|128-120
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|GS
|-2.5
|235.0
|125-122
|Mon, Feb 06
|MIL
|+4.0
|241.0
|127-108
|Sat, Feb 04
|CHI
|+3.0
|235.0
|129-121
|Fri, Feb 03
|WAS
|+4.0
|239.0
|124-116
|Wed, Feb 01
|MEM
|+6.0
|239.5
|122-112
Betting Insights:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2021/2022
- The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers off a win
Portland Trail Blazers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023