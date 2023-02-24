Ole Miss Fires Head Coach Kermit Davis After 5 Seasons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Ole Miss has fired head coach Kermit Davis after five seasons with the program.

Ole Miss has fired Kermit Davis, source told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 24, 2023

Win Case will be the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The timing is odd to show Davis the door, given the SEC Tournament is a little under two weeks away. Things never quite got going in Oxford under Davis, with just one NCAA Tournament appearance during his tenure, which was in his first season. He was hired after 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee and notching a pair of NCAA Tournament wins in two of his final three seasons with the program, including a massive upset over No. 2 seed Michigan State in 2016.

A popular name for replacement will be former Texas head coach Chris Beard, who recently had assault charges from his wife dropped. Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, who currently has the Owls at 25-3 and projected to make the NCAA Tournament, is also being considered for the job.

