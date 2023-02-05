Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05
Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open -1   -110   O 234.5   -110   -116  
 Current +2   -110   236.5   -110   +108  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +1   -110   U 234.5   -110   -102  
 Current -2   -110   236.5   -110   -126  
Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   11.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120
Wed, Feb 01 PHI +10.5 231.0 105-94
Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109
Sat, Jan 28 CHI +2.5 230.5 128-109
Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112
Thu, Feb 02 CHI +6.5 238.0 114-98
Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115
Sun, Jan 29 MIA +6.0 223.5 122-117
Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96
Betting Insights:
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 8-14 (.348) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 2-3 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 6-11 (.353) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road over their last 5 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-9 (.250) against the spread off a loss over their last 12 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 7-13 (.333) against the spread at home over their last 21 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 16-9 (.615) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 29-19 (.604) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 14-7 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

