Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05
Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|-1
|-110
|O 234.5
|-110
|-116
|Current
|+2
|-110
|236.5
|-110
|+108
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|+1
|-110
|U 234.5
|-110
|-102
|Current
|-2
|-110
|236.5
|-110
|-126
Projected Lineups:
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|20.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|19.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|3.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|12.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Moritz Wagner
|11.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Charlotte Hornets
|1.
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|23.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|21.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
|3.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|12.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|4.
|PF
|P.J. Washington
|14.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Gordon Hayward
|13.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Jalen McDaniels
|10.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 03
|MIN
|+5.5
|229.0
|127-120
|Wed, Feb 01
|PHI
|+10.5
|231.0
|105-94
|Mon, Jan 30
|PHI
|+10.0
|230.5
|119-109
|Sat, Jan 28
|CHI
|+2.5
|230.5
|128-109
|Fri, Jan 27
|MIA
|+9.0
|218.5
|110-105
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 03
|DET
|-1.0
|240.0
|118-112
|Thu, Feb 02
|CHI
|+6.5
|238.0
|114-98
|Tue, Jan 31
|MIL
|+11.0
|245.0
|124-115
|Sun, Jan 29
|MIA
|+6.0
|223.5
|122-117
|Thu, Jan 26
|CHI
|+3.5
|236.5
|111-96
Betting Insights:
- The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss
- The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 8-14 (.348) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 2-3 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 6-11 (.353) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road over their last 5 games
- The Charlotte Hornets are 3-9 (.250) against the spread off a loss over their last 12 games
- The Charlotte Hornets are 7-13 (.333) against the spread at home over their last 21 games
- The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 16-9 (.615) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 29-19 (.604) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 14-7 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023