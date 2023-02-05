Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05

Date: 02/05/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Orlando Magic Open -1 -110 O 234.5 -110 -116 Current +2 -110 236.5 -110 +108 Charlotte Hornets Open +1 -110 U 234.5 -110 -102 Current -2 -110 236.5 -110 -126

Orlando Magic Projected Lineups: 1. PF Paolo Banchero 20.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. SF Franz Wagner 19.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 3. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 4. PG Markelle Fultz 12.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 6. PF Moritz Wagner 11.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists Charlotte Hornets 1. PG LaMelo Ball 23.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists 2. PG Terry Rozier 21.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 3. C Mason Plumlee 12.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 4. PF P.J. Washington 14.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 5. SF Gordon Hayward 13.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 6. PF Jalen McDaniels 10.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120 Wed, Feb 01 PHI +10.5 231.0 105-94 Mon, Jan 30 PHI +10.0 230.5 119-109 Sat, Jan 28 CHI +2.5 230.5 128-109 Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105 Last 5 Against The Spread: Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112 Thu, Feb 02 CHI +6.5 238.0 114-98 Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115 Sun, Jan 29 MIA +6.0 223.5 122-117 Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96