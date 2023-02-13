Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +5   -110   O 228   -110   +180  
 Current +4.5   -108   223.5   -110   +150  
Chicago Bulls  Open -5   -110   U 228   -110   -215  
 Current -4.5   -112   223.5   -110   -178  
Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Jalen Suggs   9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   10.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103
Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104
Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98
Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113
Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89
Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105
Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89
Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104
Sat, Feb 04 POR -3.0 235.0 129-121
Betting Insights:

Orlando Magic

  • 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss over their last 6 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 8-1 (.889) against the spread off a loss over their last 9 games
  • covered in their last 5 games vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss
  • covered in their last 5 games on the road off a loss

Chicago Bulls

  • 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss over their last 9 games
  • 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss over their last 10 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
