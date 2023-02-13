Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Orlando Magic Open +5 -110 O 228 -110 +180 Current +4.5 -108 223.5 -110 +150 Chicago Bulls Open -5 -110 U 228 -110 -215 Current -4.5 -112 223.5 -110 -178

Orlando Magic Projected Lineups: 1. PF Paolo Banchero 20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 3. SF Franz Wagner 19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. PG Markelle Fultz 12.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 6. PG Jalen Suggs 9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. C Nikola Vucevic 17.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SF DeMar DeRozan 25.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 23.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 4. SG Alex Caruso 5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 5. PG Ayo Dosunmu 9.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 6. PF Patrick Williams 10.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103 Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104 Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98 Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113 Fri, Feb 03 MIN +5.5 229.0 127-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 CLE +6.5 220.0 97-89 Thu, Feb 09 BKN -2.5 227.0 116-105 Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89 Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104 Sat, Feb 04 POR -3.0 235.0 129-121