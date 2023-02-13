Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|+5
|-110
|O 228
|-110
|+180
|Current
|+4.5
|-108
|223.5
|-110
|+150
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|-5
|-110
|U 228
|-110
|-215
|Current
|-4.5
|-112
|223.5
|-110
|-178
Projected Lineups:
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|12.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|23.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Alex Caruso
|5.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|9.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|10.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|MIA
|+1.5
|213.5
|107-103
|Thu, Feb 09
|DEN
|+5.0
|230.5
|115-104
|Tue, Feb 07
|NY
|+1.5
|225.0
|102-98
|Sun, Feb 05
|CHA
|+2.0
|235.5
|119-113
|Fri, Feb 03
|MIN
|+5.5
|229.0
|127-120
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|CLE
|+6.5
|220.0
|97-89
|Thu, Feb 09
|BKN
|-2.5
|227.0
|116-105
|Tue, Feb 07
|MEM
|+9.5
|231.0
|104-89
|Mon, Feb 06
|SA
|-9.5
|239.5
|128-104
|Sat, Feb 04
|POR
|-3.0
|235.0
|129-121
Betting Insights:
Orlando Magic
- 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss over their last 6 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 8-1 (.889) against the spread off a loss over their last 9 games
- covered in their last 5 games vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off a loss
- covered in their last 5 games on the road off a loss
Chicago Bulls
- 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss over their last 9 games
- 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss over their last 10 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023