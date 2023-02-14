Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +6.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +225  
 Current +7   -106   221.5   -110   +235  
Toronto Raptors  Open -6.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -275  
 Current -7   -114   221.5   -110   -290  
Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PG  Jalen Suggs   9.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PG  Cole Anthony   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.8 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91
Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103
Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104
Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98
Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 12 DET -11.5 226.0 119-118
Fri, Feb 10 UTA -8.5 231.0 122-116
Wed, Feb 08 SA -10.5 232.5 112-98
Sun, Feb 05 MEM +1.5 229.0 106-103
Fri, Feb 03 HOU -7.5 223.5 117-111
Betting Insights:

Orlando Magic

  • 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2021/2022
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 32-21 (.604) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023

Toronto Raptors

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
