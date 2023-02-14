Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|+6.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|+225
|Current
|+7
|-106
|221.5
|-110
|+235
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|-6.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|-275
|Current
|-7
|-114
|221.5
|-110
|-290
Projected Lineups:
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|20.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|12.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|25.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|19.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|15.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|4.
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|11.8 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|18.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Precious Achiuwa
|10.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|CHI
|+4.5
|225.5
|100-91
|Sat, Feb 11
|MIA
|+1.5
|213.5
|107-103
|Thu, Feb 09
|DEN
|+5.0
|230.5
|115-104
|Tue, Feb 07
|NY
|+1.5
|225.0
|102-98
|Sun, Feb 05
|CHA
|+2.0
|235.5
|119-113
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 12
|DET
|-11.5
|226.0
|119-118
|Fri, Feb 10
|UTA
|-8.5
|231.0
|122-116
|Wed, Feb 08
|SA
|-10.5
|232.5
|112-98
|Sun, Feb 05
|MEM
|+1.5
|229.0
|106-103
|Fri, Feb 03
|HOU
|-7.5
|223.5
|117-111
Betting Insights:
Orlando Magic
- 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2021/2022
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 32-21 (.604) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
Toronto Raptors
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023