Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14

Date: 02/14/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Orlando Magic Open +6.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +225 Current +7 -106 221.5 -110 +235 Toronto Raptors Open -6.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -275 Current -7 -114 221.5 -110 -290

Orlando Magic Projected Lineups: 1. PF Paolo Banchero 20.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 3. SF Franz Wagner 19.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. PG Markelle Fultz 12.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 5. PG Jalen Suggs 9.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 6. PG Cole Anthony 12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists Toronto Raptors 1. PF Pascal Siakam 25.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 19.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists 3. SF Scottie Barnes 15.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 4. C Jakob Poeltl 11.8 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. SG Gary Trent Jr. 18.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. PF Precious Achiuwa 10.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91 Sat, Feb 11 MIA +1.5 213.5 107-103 Thu, Feb 09 DEN +5.0 230.5 115-104 Tue, Feb 07 NY +1.5 225.0 102-98 Sun, Feb 05 CHA +2.0 235.5 119-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 12 DET -11.5 226.0 119-118 Fri, Feb 10 UTA -8.5 231.0 122-116 Wed, Feb 08 SA -10.5 232.5 112-98 Sun, Feb 05 MEM +1.5 229.0 106-103 Fri, Feb 03 HOU -7.5 223.5 117-111