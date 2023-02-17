Packers RB Aaron Jones Agrees to Pay Cut, Remains in Green Bay by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a $5 million pay cut and will remain with the organization for the 2023 campaign.

Initially scheduled to earn $16 million, Jones’s new contract will pay him $11 million in 2023, including an $8.52 million signing bonus. The reworked deal comes as little surprise as the 28-year-old was slated to have a $20.013 million salary cap hit, the most of any running back.

Addressing the media last month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was adamant he wanted Jones back next season:

“The way he leads that football team, his consistency, is amazing,” said Gutekunst. “In this league, you can’t have just one [running back]. Obviously, having AJ [Dillon], it’s nice to have that one-two punch. Aaron, when we got first here, you’re thinking, ‘Hey, this probably won’t last long because the way he’s built and his size,’ and he just keeps defying the odds.”

Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards and scored seven touchdowns while starting all 17 games for the Pack last season.

