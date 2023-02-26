Padres Ink Manny Machado to 11-Year $350 Million Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Manny Machado will retire as a San Diego Padre.

Although Machado inked a ten-year pact with the Padres in 2019, the six-time All-Star had an opt-out clause at the end of the season. To ensure he remained with the team, the Padres extended Machado for 11 years and $350 million.

As noted by Jeff Passan, the deal is the fourth-largest contract in MLB history.

Manny Machado's path is wild. His market during free agency was grim until the Padres stepped in. He made $150M from that deal and will get another $350M. A genuine half-billion-dollar player. And the $350 million is a Trout- and Betts-sized number — fourth-biggest deal ever. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2023

Machado has thrived with the Padres. The 30-year-old is slugging .504 with a .352 on-base percentage in four seasons in San Diego. Moreover, the former Gold Glove winner has recorded back-to-back 100-RBI campaigns for the first time in his career, adding 60 home runs and 192 runs scored over the past couple of years.

The Padres have turned a corner with Machado in the lineup, but they’ve fallen short of the ultimate goal of winning a World Series.

Nevertheless, they enter the season near the top of the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced at +1000 to win it all.