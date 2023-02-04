Patrick Mahomes a Full Practice Participant for Chiefs by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Patrick Mahomes has been a full participant in practice for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chiefs’ official website reports.

We all know that Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle sprain suffered during the divisional-round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes did miss time during that game but did not miss any action in the Championship game victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes was seen grimacing a time or two during that contest but, overall, seemed to come out of the game no worse for wear.

While it may be wishful thinking that Mahomes will be 100% recovered from the ankle sprain before the Super Bowl, that ankle should not affect his play in any meaningful way.