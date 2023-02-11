Patrick Mahomes doesn't have an Injury Designation for Sunday
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t carry an injury designation going into Super Bow LVII, the Chiefs’ official website reports.
Whether you believe it or not, the Chiefs are telling you that the ankle will not be a problem for Mahomes during the game Sunday. This is probably wishful thinking, and one has to believe that if Mahomes were to step wrong or plant his foot incorrectly, he would feel it. Perhaps the bye week between the championship game and the Super Bowl allowed Mahomes to get as close to 100%. The big question coming into the game is whether the two-time MVP can scramble. He may not be the fastest of quarterbacks, but his ability to move inside and outside the pocket is undoubtedly something worth watching.
