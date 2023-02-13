Patrick Mahomes Gets Second Super Bowl, as Best Team Wins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The narrative for the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII was the best team vs. the best player. It turns out they were one and the same.

Yes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was Super Bowl MVP, but it was an all-out team effort. It was the Kansas City defense that recorded the game’s only sacks and made the biggest defensive play when linebacker Nick Bolton raced 36 yards for a touchdown to tie the game in the second quarter.

Then the special teams stepped up with a Super Bowl record 65-yard punt return by Kadarius Toney to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown, arguably the game’s biggest play, as the Chiefs took a 35-27 lead.

With three touchdown passes and a critical 26-yard run on the game-winning drive, Mahomes led his team to their second Super Bowl win in four years, and both times, they overcame double-digit deficits. They waited until the fourth quarter to turn it on in Super Bowl LIV, but this time the Chiefs came out gunning to start the second half.

They had four second-half possessions, and the only reason they didn’t have four touchdowns was they didn’t want to, choosing instead to burn clock before kicking the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left in the game to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

With his second Lombardi Trophy, the 27-year-old Mahomes has joined the likes of Peyton Manning, Steve Young, and John Elway (among others) with multiple Super Bowl wins. I don’t know if Mahomes will ever catch Tom Brady’s seven, but he certainly has Joe Montana (four) in his sights.

In five seasons with Mahomes as the starter, the Chiefs have never won fewer than 12 regular-season games and have made the AFC Championship Game all five years with three Super Bowl appearances. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The unsung heroes of Sunday were the five Kansas City offensive linemen. For two weeks, they heard that the Eagles had the best offensive line in the NFL and how the Philly D-line would be the difference in the game. Insert, â€œand I took that personally,â€ Michael Jordan, Last Dance meme.

Philly’s star-studded group had four players record double-digit sacks in 2022, a first in NFL history but had none on Super Bowl Sunday, and the unheralded Chiefs trench-men deserve credit for that. They also paved the way for 158 rushing yards as KC outran the Eagles (115), and the disparity was greater in yards per carry (6.1 YCP to 3.6). They were dominant.

The Kansas City defense was far from perfect (see A.J. Brown’s 45-yard TD and DeVonta Smith’s 45-yard catch), but the Philadelphia defense was supposed to be the best in the game. What happened? Zero sacks. Wide open receivers on the goal line. They let their quarterback down.

With 304 passing yards, 70 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries, three TD runs to tie Terrell Davis’s Super Bowl record, and four total touchdowns for 35 points (most ever by a Super Bowl loser), Jalen Hurts played good enough to win. Good enough to be the Super Bowl MVP.

It turns out it wasn’t about the best quarterback after all, but the best team, the Kansas City Chiefs.