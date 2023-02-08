Philly Special Sequel? These Non-QB Super Bowl Props Tempting by Mike Cole 8 minutes ago

You could not have asked for a better quarterback matchup in Super Bowl LVII where Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will take center stage when the Chiefs and Eagles do battle.

But if history is any indication, those two signal-callers won’t be the only ones looking to air it out.

The Super Bowl is the time for teams to let it all hang out. If you’ve got an unused bullet in the chamber, there’s no point in saving it. We’ve seen plenty of times, especially in recent years, teams resort to trick plays on the biggest stage of them all.

Just last year, the Cincinnati Bengals scored a pivotal touchdown by giving the ball to running back Joe Mixon — and letting him throw into the end zone.

And, of course, there might not be a better recent example of this trickeration than the Eagles’ last Super Bowl appearance when Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Buton. And in that same game, Patriots wideout Danny Amendola threw a pass to Tom Brady, a trick play that didn’t quite work out the same way.

What are the chances it happens again this year in Arizona? DraftKings Sportsbook as part of its robust betting menu for Sunday’s game has a couple of interesting prop bets centered around anyone other than Mahomes or Hurts throwing the ball.

Total players to have a pass attempt

Over 2.5 +150

Under 2.5 -185

Any non-QB to have 1+ passing TD (+2200)

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle broke down those props, especially the passing touchdown bet, on this week’s episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast.

Another 'Philly Special?' Check out this Super Bowl LVII prop bet from this week's live show of "The Spread" Podcast. @MikeColeNESN | @TheRickyDoyle https://t.co/RDSTXuYysG pic.twitter.com/DBlZh77JxV — NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2023

As mentioned on the podcast, we’ve seen this before from the Chiefs. They aren’t afraid to let Travis Kelce, a former high school quarterback, toss the ol’ pigskin around. It hasn’t always worked as intended, but there are multiple sets and personnel groupings for KC to get there. They aren’t afraid to put Kelce under center down near the goal line, and something as simple as a shovel pass gets to the over on pass-throwers, and it also gives a chance for a playmaker to find the end zone.

Or, as we saw in the playoffs last season, he’s able to throw right into the end zone.

As for the Eagles, they haven’t used any non-quarterbacks to throw the ball this season — yet. We’d feel a lot better about the proposition, though, if they activated practice squad receiver Greg Ward. The former Houston quarterback has three career NFL passing attempts under his belt. All of this just means the Eagles are saving their best trick play for Sunday, right?

