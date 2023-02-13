Phoenix Suns Odds: Kevin Durant Brings Light To The Valley by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Earlier this month, there were reports from NASA that the Sun was falling apartâ€¦and no one could blame you for thinking they were referring to the Phoenix Suns. Darkness crept over the franchise a week ago, and things looked bleak in the Valley of the Sun.

The team looked like a shell of their former selves, struggling to find an identity without Devin Booker. Even with his return looming, people doubted Phoenix’s chances of making a deep playoff run.

But then came a miracle in the form of the NBA trade deadline, which shook the entire league to its core.

During the early hours of February 9, Phoenix traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-rounders for two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and TJ Warren. This was arguably the biggest mid-season trade in NBA history and instantly changed the franchise’s trajectory.

The Suns went from +1800 to win the chip to the third favorite at +500. They immediately became the favorites to win the Western Conference (+240) and the Pacific Division (-150).

Things are finally looking bright again in The Valley.

The Suns have mostly struggled this season, reflected by their pre-trade futures odds. Not only has Chris Paul’s age finally caught up to him, but the team has been too reliant on Booker and struggles when he is out. To make matters worse, there was talk of Deandre Ayton wanting a trade.

But now, none of that matters. Durant has joined the team and is in MVP form this season. He is putting up 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, with shooting splits of 55/37/93.

The Slim Reaper brings a championship mentality that was required on this team, and he can take some much-needed pressure off of Booker. He also creates more space on the floor for Paul and Ayton to operate. This lineup is instantly the best in the NBA.

With all the hype around the new starting lineup, people forget the strength of their depth. Damion Lee, Cameron Payne, Torrey Craig, and Landry Shamet are capable of scoring off the bench, while there are recent reports of Terrence Ross signing with the team.

Add TJ Warren to the mix, and the Suns have a solid ten-man rotation to use in the playoffs. If Warren can get back to 50% of his former self, even the bench can outscore anybody in the league.

Phoenix Suns -150

Los Angeles Clippers +360

Sacramento Kings +410

Golden State Warriors +1100

Los Angeles Lakers +6500

The outlook of the Pacific Division changed drastically after Durant’s move. A week ago, Phoenix was +440 to win it, while the Sacramento Kings were clear favorites.

This mainly concerns the slim margins between the four favorites, as only four games separate the first-placed Kings from the fourth-placed Golden State Warriors. This is the best division in the league, as we may see all five teams make it into the playoffs.

The division is now Phoenix’s to lose. While inconsistent this season, the Suns are surprisingly dominant against the Pacific (8-0). They are only two games behind the Kings for first place, and they are primed to make a run.

It may seem like too much juice to be paying -150 for them to win the Pacific, but it’s free money. Grab them at this price while you still can because all the value will be gone over the next few weeks.

Phoenix Suns +240

Denver Nuggets +290

Los Angeles Clippers +500

Dallas Mavericks +700

The West has had question marks around it all year. The Denver Nuggets looked like the heavy favorites to win the conference, with Nikola Jokic in unprecedented form. However, after the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Suns have emerged as strong contenders.

It’s been two years since Phoenix won the Western Conference. Now, not only do they have an even better team, but they have a proven winner in Durant to lead them through the charge. Phoenix has the quality and experience to make a deep run and is deservedly the favorite at +240.

Phoenix Suns +500 (3rd)

The third favorite to win it all after getting one of the best players in the world is a little disrespectful. I think there is fantastic value on Phoenix at +500, and they are my favorite to win the Larry O’Brien.

Even though the team has struggled this year, they aren’t far removed from the NBA Finals. We saw what the Slim Reaper brought to a star-studded Golden State, and there should be zero doubts that he will succeed alongside Paul and Booker. Grab the +500 while you still can.

Feb. 14 vs. Kings

Feb. 16 vs. Clippers

Feb. 24 vs. Thunder

The Suns are picking up form, winning seven of their last ten games. Phoenix has a chance to put the clamps on the division as they play every member of the Pacific over the next 30 days, starting with the Kings and Clippers this week.

Durant is expected to debut for the Suns after the All-Star break.