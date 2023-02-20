Ranking Derek Carr's Potential Landing Spots by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr will have a new home in 2023, and there are multiple teams he could fit well with.

Although Carr hasn’t had much success as an NFL starter, but he can improve several teams and is now a free agent. Quarterback is the most critical position in the NFL, so Carr should have a fair share of suitors ahead of his decision.

Before we look into those teams, let’s preface this by noting there are other quarterbacks available, which could also impact some of these landing spots for Carr.

1. New York Jets

With questions about Zach Wilson, it’s unsurprising that Carr should be of interest to the New York Jets. There are hints that Carr could be an answer for the Jets, with their new passing-game coordinator Todd Downing having experience coaching him with the Raiders. That won’t be the deciding factor, but it’s noteworthy. Some salary cap concerns could make this a difficult fit, but there’s no doubt Carr would be an upgrade compared to who the Jets rolled out at quarterback.

2. New Orleans Saints

There’s been some smoke with Carr and the New Orleans Saints. It shouldn’t be surprising, with the team looking to make a splash at the position. Like the Jets, the Saints have work to do with the cap, but Carr has familiarity with head coach Dennis Allen. The Saints could make noise in the NFC South if they upgrade at quarterback, and Carr would give them that.

3. Atlanta Falcons

For a team focused on running the football, the Atlanta Falcons don’t have a quarterback on their roster that would compete with Carr. Even if they maintain a run-heavy attack under head coach Arthur Smith, Carr will give them the threat of a deep ball. With some excellent young targets on the roster, there’s reason to believe Carr would like this fit.

4. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a strong sense that they’ll look to add a quarterback into the mix. They have a strong group of pass catchers that should make this an appealing landing spot for Carr. They might aim higher at the position, but Carr could be a safety blanket.

5. Tennessee Titans

You can argue that Carr isn’t an upgrade over Ryan Tannehill for the Tennessee Titans. Still, a change could be exactly what the Titans need, as it feels somewhat stale on offense. There’s no guarantee this would work, and the lack of talented pass catchers could be a deterrent.