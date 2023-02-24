Raptors G Fred VanVleet Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 54 minutes ago

Per the league’s injury report, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (personal) has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

It’s the second consecutive game VanVleet will miss due to personal reasons, which puts his status for Sunday in doubt as well. He was also excused from team practice on Friday, which means he is likely away from the team. The Raptors will want him back as soon as possible as they fight for an Eastern Conference play-in spot. They currently sit ninth in the standings.

VanVleet has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 50 starts. Malachi Flynn would typically fill in at point guard with him out of the lineup. However, head coach Nick Nurse chose to go with Jeff Dowtin ahead of Flynn on Thursday night, so he may fill the role again on Friday.

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Odds

The Toronto Raptors are 6.5-point favorites and -270 on the moneyline for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.