Rays Ink RP Kyle Crick to Minor League Deal by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

There aren’t many spots open in the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen, but Kyle Crick will get a chance to compete for one.

On Sunday, Jon Heyman confirmed the AL East contenders inked the relief pitcher to a minor league deal with an invite to the big league camp.

Crick has spent six seasons in the majors. The former first-round pick was drafted by the San Francisco Giants, spending one year on the west coast, before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent the bulk of his career in the Pirates’ pen before joining the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

Across those campaigns, Crick has totaled a 3.56 earned run average with 1.32 walks and hits per inning pitched, and 0.7 home runs per nine innings.

With the likes of Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam, and Ryan Thompson, there won’t be a lot of innings available for other right-handed relievers.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report later this week.

The Rays enter the season near the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook futures board, currently priced at +2500 to win the World Series.